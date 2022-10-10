(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A fire in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 10 in the Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs, burned several vehicles and displaced at least five people living in the area, according to Stratmoor Valley Fire.

Firefighters received a call around 1:45 a.m. about a fire at a homeless camp, in the area of Fairway South and Greensboro South in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood. Stratmoor Valley Fire said that the fire started in a trailer/RV and at least 50 propane tanks exploded.

Courtesy: Kevin Admire

Stratmoor Valley Fire said there were no reported injuries and so far the cause of the fire is unknown, but they continue to investigate. In total, 40 firefighters and 12 fire trucks responded to assist.

Stratmoor Valley Fire said it also received support on the fire from the South Group, which includes Fort Carson, Hanover, Security and Fountain Fire. The Red Cross is now assisting those displaced by the fire.