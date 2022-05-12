UPDATE: The Colorado Springs Airport is now under a shelter in place for everyone inside the building, the airport Tweeted.

Powers is now closed between Atrozon and Grinnell.

Previous pre-evacuation area is now mandatory.

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the area East of Powers and West of Peak Innovation Way, and Northeast of the S-curve on Powers.to Milton Proby Blvd.

The Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation warning for the area South of Milton E Proby Blvd., East of Hancock Expressway, North of Bradley, and West of Powers.

UPDATE: Widefield School District 3 has evacuated French Elementary. Kids were already gone for the day, but remaining staff has been evacuated, according to the District.

UPDATE: Evacuations are now mandatory, South of Milton E Proby Pkwy, East of Hancock Express Way, North of Bradley Rd/Alturas Dr, & W of S Powers Blvd due to a fire in the area of 5000 Alturas Dr.

Powers Blvd. is closed in both directions at Milton E. Proby. Avoid the area.







COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff is reporting fire activity near Milton E Proby Pkwy.

South of Milton E Proby Pkwy, East of Hancock Express Way, North of Bradley Rd/Alturas Dr, & W of S Powers Blvd is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of 5000 Alturas Dr.

Anyone in the area should prepare to evacuate should this notice become mandatory.

This article will be updated.