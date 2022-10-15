The fun of building a Revell model car kit is increased when you paint it your favorite color.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) —The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center is inviting the community to create art on wheels by providing free classes to those who want to learn how to paint a car over the course of the weekend.

Classes will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, with an instructor. The morning session will go from 9 a.m. to noon. The afternoon session will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday’s morning sessions will focus on prepping the car for spray painting. The following morning session along with both afternoon sessions will focus on painting the car. Guests can participate in one session or all sessions.

The event is free, but online registration is required due to the limited space available. Participants must be at least 12 years old to join the class.