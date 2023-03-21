(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is featuring artwork from high school students in District 11 alongside an art installation called “The Gift”.

“The Gift” is about exploring the space between art and astrophysics, “telling the story of two stars that are so close to one another yet so far from us, that they appear as a single point of light in the sky. Their fates are intertwined; one star, at the end of its life, transfers its material to the companion, allowing the companion to burn brighter and to appear, for a moment—younger, brighter, bluer.”

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

High school students and educators from Colorado Springs School District 11 have explored their creativity at the intersection of arts and science alongside “The Gift’s” artists for the past six weeks in The Collective’s second year. The high schoolers have been in residence at the Fine Arts Center creating their own works in response to “The Gift.”

“The Gift” opened Friday, March 3, and runs through Sunday, June 18. Student artwork was placed on display on Friday, March 17. Admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public.