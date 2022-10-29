(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Kennel Club will host Meet the Breeds to give families the opportunity to interact with puppies while learning about pet ownership, Sunday, Nov. 6.

Dog experts will be available to help families discover new breeds and determine which type of dog would fit best for different lifestyles. Meet the Breeds will also have entertaining dog demonstrations.

Meet the Breeds will take place at Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare located on 6540 Vincent Dr. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.