COLORADO SPRINGS — Rescue Puppy Yoga gives down dog a whole new meaning with yoga classes featuring puppies that need forever homes.

Rescue Puppy Yoga locates, fosters, funds and finds forever homes for animals in need. Guests will have the opportunity to spend time with rescued puppies while doing yoga.

Classes are usually 45 minutes long with time after class to take pictures and play with puppies. Guests will also have time to fill out adoption applications. All ages are welcome.

The next yoga classes will be on July 17 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at COATI located on 514 S Tejon St. Be sure to bring your own yoga mat and arrive ten to 15 minutes early.

Click here to register for classes.