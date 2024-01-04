(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Setting some financial resolutions in 2024? It’s a popular goal and Emma Protsik, Supervisor of Financial Coaching at Ent Credit Union, offered some tips to setting up a successful year.

Create one new savings goal

“I say the best place to start with your savings goal is definitely that savings piece,” said Protsik. Figure out something you want to save for and then label your savings account with that end goal. Protsik said it establishes an emotional connection and you are a lot less likely to transfer money out of that account.

Increase your Credit Score

Good credit allows you to save not just on loans, but services too. Borrowers with good credit can save thousands of dollars, if not more depending on the life of the loan. Bad credit can require additional costs like down payments and may disqualify you from housing and even jobs like those that require military security clearances.

“I would say with your credit score just kind of get a plan in place to make those payments on time and in full, that’s the biggest portion of what makes up our credit score, and then from there pay down the high interest rate credit cards,” said Protsik.

Cut out one Subscription

“Look at your expenses,” said Protsik. The Average American is spending $219 per month on average on supscriptions and 74 percent of Americans have at least one subscription they’re not even aware of.

Get support

Find an accountability buddy or work with a financial coach or advisor.

Ent offers free financial coaching to both members and nonmembers. And in January, anyone who participates in coaching can enter to win one five $100 gift cards from Ent.