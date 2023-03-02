(COLORADO) — A financial aid program to assist those who had catalytic converters stolen from their vehicles has been authorized by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority in cooperation with the Colorado State Legislature on Wednesday, March 1.

FILE – Luis Benitez welds a new catalytic converter onto a Chevrolet Silverado at Johnny Franklin’s Muffler on July 11, 2022 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Catalytic Converter Theft (Aurora Police Department)

Under this legislation, eligible individuals may receive financial assistance toward the replacement of their stolen catalytic converter. Funds for this first-time program are limited and applicants are encouraged to apply early. The application period is now open and will close on March 31, 2023.

To be eligible for assistance, an applicant must meet all of the following criteria:

Be the current registered owner of a vehicle titled and registered through the Colorado Department of Revenue that had its catalytic converter stolen in Colorado. The date of replacement of the catalytic converter is February 7, 2023, or later. Or, the catalytic converter has not been replaced yet.

Have filed and obtained an official police report from a Colorado law enforcement agency regarding the stolen catalytic converter taken from the vehicle.

Not in any way have been involved in illegal activity associated with the theft of the vehicle’s catalytic converter.

Have had insurance covering the vehicle, as required under Colorado law, at the time of the vehicle’s catalytic converter theft.

Have, or be willing to have, all repairs funded under this program completed by using OEM replacement catalytic converters or other converters approved for use by Colorado Statute and can provide documentation of the installation.

Have installed or agree to install a CatEtch label to the catalytic converter of the vehicle immediately after the completion of such repairs or replacement to the vehicle to prevent further theft.

Assistance will be provided to only vehicle owners that can have all repairs completed by June 1, 2023. For more information or to fill out an application, click here.

A committee will review all applications using the eligibility criteria to determine reimbursement and the amount of each award. Completing an application does not guarantee that the applicant will be selected to receive an award in any amount.