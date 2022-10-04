(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Chamber of Commerce has announced the top ten finalists for its inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Colorado competition, which includes Southern Colorado businesses.

According to the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, the top ten finalists were chosen by an independent selection committee that reviewed and assessed each nomination. The finalists will be honored at the Colorado Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting luncheon on Oct. 20, where the winner will be announced.

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce said that they will also have special categories of winners, including a “People’s Choice” award, based on online voting that will launch a week prior to the ceremony.

The ten finalists are:

ACES Ejection Seat by Collins Areospace

Beer Darts Set by Beer Darts Company

Handmade Skis by Meier Skis

Hemplime Insulation by Hemp Building Company

Marble Vodka 980 by Marble Distilling Company

Point Digit by Point Designs

Portable Shower by Geyser Systems

SunSpring Hybrid by Innovative Water Technologies

Tether Vertebral Body Tethering System by ZimVie Spine

Wad-Fre for Bed Sheets by Brayniacs LLC

“Colorado manufacturers are job creators and innovators, shaping our state’s economy and communities,” said the Colorado Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Loren Furman. “These finalists underscore the wide variety of dynamic Colorado-made products across the state, from medical devices to outdoor gear and more. Please join us in congratulating our top 10!”