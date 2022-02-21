Final community input meeting on City Auditorium future, live music performance to be Feb. 24

COLORADO SPRINGS – The community is invited to hear the plans and provide feedback about the future vision for the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.

The City of Colorado Springs has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Cultural Collective non-profit to determine the viability of its proposal for the operation and management of the City Auditorium.

This third and final meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 24 at the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa Street. These community meetings have been planned and have taken place as part of the MOU between the City and Cultural Collective.

During the meeting, a project summary and updates, as well as announcement of the chosen general contractor, will be shared.

A live music performance by the bands VALDEZ and Interrobang will be part of the evening’s presentation. The meeting and music performance are free and open to the public .

Register to attend and for a giveaways drawing by clicking this link: https://cityaud-meeting-performance.eventbrite.com



Parking:

Lot at south side of the City Auditorium

On-street open parking and on-street meters

Nearest City Parking Garages:

o 127 E. Kiowa St. & Nevada Ave.

o 130 S. Nevada Ave. & Colorado Ave.

The meeting will also be lived streamed through the Community Cultural Creative Facebook page at the following link https://www.facebook.com/events/1076436839814616 and on YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1U7WwnuUN0.

Sign up for reminders of the live stream presentation here: stream.communityculturalcollective.org.

“On the forefront of the City Auditorium’s 100th anniversary, in the same way the citizens of 1923 came together, we invite our entire community to come alongside the vision for repurposing this building…a vision to reignite this building to its original mission, a place for the use by its citizens and the glory of the city in a fresh, vital, and relevant way,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

“The City Auditorium is a beloved piece of history in Colorado Springs. The City and Cultural Collective continue to work closely with the community to restore, reimagine and maintain the landmark building for future generations to enjoy,” said Cultural Collective President and CEO Linda Weise. “The structure of the business model is to allow use of the facility by a wide array of community organizations and members, inclusive of all populations regardless of socio-economic status, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, physical ability and language.”

The Community Cultural Collective is asking to the public’s help as they work alongside Julie Speer Jackson, award-winning filmmaker. Jackson is creating a documentary on the history of the 100-year-old city auditorium.

The public is invited to share stories of past experiences at the auditorium such as photos, ticket stubs, videos, old news articles, event programs, historic show posers and more.

All memories and mementos should be sent by Monday, Feb. 21 to jenny@truce.media and publicengagement@communityculturalcollective.org.

Everyone is encouraged provide thoughts about the future of the City Auditorium by completing a short 3-5 minute anonymous survey which can be found here: survey.communityculturalcollective.org.