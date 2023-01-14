(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a disturbance among several Fort Carson soldiers that left a man injured early Saturday morning on Jan. 14.

At approximately 12:55 p.m., officers with CSPD’s Downtown Area Response Team (DART) were called near Pikes Peak Avenue and Cascade Avenue to investigate a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found several men who were involved in a fight. The men were soldiers assigned to different units at Fort Carson, according to CSPD.

A man was found lying in the street with a severe laceration to his left arm, said police. The investigation indicated the man was cut with a knife. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been identified at this time.