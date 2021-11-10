Fidèle Youth Dance Company to perform “LionHeart” this weekend; get a sneak peak here

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two worlds will collide in Fidèle Youth Dance Company’s (FYDC) upcoming original stage adaptation of “LionHeart.”

Two worlds collide when the circus comes to Victorian-era Virginia. Raised amid the fame and mystique of the big top, Charlie Lionheart holds the audience in the palm of his hand, but while his act captivates thousands, it’s away from the spotlight where his true heart lies. Here, he humbly cares for his pride of lions as if they were his brothers, a skill of bravery and strength that has prepared him for his most challenging feat yet-freeing an orphaned infant from the dark bondage of a sideshow.

As the circus tents are raised on the outskirts of Roanoke, nurse Ella Beckley arrives to tend to this gypsy girl, all under the watchful eye of a guardian who not only bears a striking resemblance to the child, but who protects the baby with a love that wraps around Ella’s own tragic past, awakening a hope that goodness may yet reign. When their forbidden friendship deepens, Charlie dares to ask for her heart, bringing her behind the curtain of his secret world to reveal the sacrifice that gave hope to one little girl-boldly showing Ella that while her tattered faith is deeply scarred, the only marks that need be permanent are his own.

You can catch “LionHeart” at Wasson Academic Campus Auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 13th at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. or Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

About Fidèle Youth Dance Company

FYDC’s mission is to impact the community for His kingdom through the arts. It provides students with a Christ-centered training environment with the opportunity to receive pre-professional training and performance experience.

