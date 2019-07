One of our digital reporter's preps for 4th festivities

Take a ride with our digital reporter Krista Witiak, as she preps you for Summer Symphony at Memorial Park.

Brief schedule:

5:30 p.m.

Activities and concessions

Wild Blue Country from United States Air Force Academy perform

7:30 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic

Dusk (approximately 9:00 p.m.)

Fireworks

Catch FOX21 out there tonight, keeping you updated at Colorado Springs’ biggest 4th of July event!