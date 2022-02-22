Fentanyl epidemic claims more lives, DA pleas for assistance

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen is calling on state officials for assistance mid-fentanyl epidemic.

The deadly fentanyl epidemic continues to claim the lives of unsuspecting drug users, with five more people dead in Commerce City, according to a press release from District Attorney Michael Allen.

“Over the last several years we’ve seen overdose deaths increase twofold every single year… If we continue that trend we are going to see 200 overdoes deaths in 2022. I don’t want to see that, and I don’t think anyone else in this community does either.” Michael Allen, Colorado Judicial District Attorney

D.A. Michael Allen called on Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Colorado representatives and senators to get serious about fixing this problem as they are “the only people that can fix” the issue.

I can tell you that cartels will continue to take advantage of the weaknesses in our laws until those in power get serious about closing the loopholes. Michael Allen, Colorado Judicial District Attorney

Allen spoke on steps that can be taken to prevent continuous loss. The first step recommended was to increase the penalty for possession of fentanyl.

Second, Allen recommended including a mandatory prison sentence for those who distribute fentanyl that leads to an overdose.

Lastly, the he recommended treatment.

Allen not only called on state officials but the community as well, and said, “I also urge residents from the Pikes Peak region to call your senators and representatives and ask them to get in the fight.”