FEMA provides $23.4 million to Denver for COVID response

DENVER–The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted the City and County of Denver $23.4 million in public assistance funding for its COVID-19 response.

Denver has now received $131 million from FEMA in response to its major disaster declaration during the COVID-19 pandemic issued on March 28, 2020. The state of Colorado has received $951 million.

The funds will aid in the establishment and operation of emergency response shelters for vulnerable individuals in the community who require quarantine for their treatment, staffing, medical services, supplies and more.

This funding is authorized under the January 21, 2021, Presidential Memorandum for the Secretary of Defense & the Secretary of Homeland Security and Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

