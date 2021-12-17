FEMA provides $16.43 million to Colorado for its COVID-19 response

FILE – A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2021. In the early days of 2021, television screens were filled with images of people across the country getting shots of the new COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

DENVER – FEMA has approved over $16.43 million in additional public assistance funding for Colorado’s COVID-19 response. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020.

To date, FEMA has provided more than $1.6 billion for Colorado’s COVID-19 response.

The PorterCare Adventist Health System has received more than $2.6 million in FEMA funding to supply critical emergency medical care for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, medical testing, personal protective equipment, medical supplies and medical surge staff.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been awarded $13.7 million to provide monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 using a mobile approach. Mobile bus units will set up temporary clinics in rural areas of the state, congregate living facilities such as long-term care facilities, shelters, jails and other high demand areas as needed. This approach will expand treatment availability and ensures an equitable distribution of this therapy to people who test positive for COVID-19.

FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding quickly.

