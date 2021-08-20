FEMA offers City, County of Denver $1.4 million for COVID-19

DENVER – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has given the City of Denver and the County of Denver $1.4 million in funding for its COVID-19. The assistance was made available under the major disaster declaration issued on March 28, 2020.

FEMA has provided a total of $132.8 million for Denver’s COVID-19 response to date and $952.8 million statewide. The funding is authorized under the January 21, 2021 Presidential Memorandum for the Secretary of Defense & the Secretary of Homeland Security and Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

In order to address the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently, FEMA simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude and to allow local officials to receive funding more rapidly.

You can learn more about FEMA’s Public Assistance program at this website.