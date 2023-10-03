(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect with prior felony warrants was arrested overnight on Monday, Oct. 2 in Colorado Springs after he was apparently involved in a carjacking and police chase.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers arrested and took 32-year-old Eric Jones into custody after he lost control of the stolen vehicle he was driving while trying to evade police.

The incident began around 10 p.m. on Monday night in the 400 block of North Murray Boulevard, just east of the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and East Platte Avenue, after a person reported their vehicle was stolen and the suspect was armed with a gun.

Just over three hours later at 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Oct. 3, CSPD found the vehicle in the 200 block of South Academy Boulevard, near the intersection with Airport Road, when they tried to stop the driver, later identified as Jones.

Jones then drove from officers and a chase ensued before Jones lost control of the car and crashed on North Academy Blvd., just south of Constitution Avenue.

Jones was taken into custody for Aggravated Robbery, Vehicular Eluding, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Possession of Weapons by a Previous Offender, along with two felony warrants from prior cases of Felony Menacing and Aggravated Robbery.

Jones was not injured and no other citizens or officers were involved in the crash.