COLORADO SPRINGS — Sept. 24 is National Public Lands Day, and in an effort to encourage Coloradans to get outside and enjoy our wonderful natural landscape, the U.S. Forest Service said day-use fees will be waived at many Forest Service sites.

The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, or other permits still apply. Fees also apply at recreation sites operated by concessionaires including standard amenity fees (day-use), unless individual managers at those sites choose to participate in the waiver.

The U.S. Forest Service asks everyone to recreate responsibly, and protect our public lands.