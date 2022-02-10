Federal investigation of LGBTQ dating ban at BYU dismissed

FILE – A protester joins several hundred students gathered near The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints church headquarters on March 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City, to show their displeasure with a letter that week that clarified that “same-sex romantic behavior” is not allowed on campus at BYU. The U.S. Department of Education has opened a civil-rights investigation into how LGBTQ students are disciplined at Brigham Young University, a private religious school. The complaint under investigation came after the school said it would still enforce a ban on same-sex dating even after that section was removed from the written version of the school’s honor code, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has dismissed a civil-rights investigation into how LGBTQ students are disciplined at Brigham Young University.

The Utah college said in a news release Thursday that the Department of Education concluded the private religious school is exempt from parts of Title IX, the law that protects against discrimination on the basis of sex in schools.

The school operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says the decision affirms “the freedom to operate a religious university without sacrificing distinctive religious beliefs.”

Punishments for violations range from discipline to suspension and expulsion.