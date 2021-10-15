Federal grand jury indictes Colorado Springs man for fentanyl-related crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS — A federal grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old Colorado Springs man with a charge of distributing fentanyl, which resulted in death.
Nathanial Corser was also indicted on charges of dealing fentanyl near a school, possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it near a school, possessing morphine with the intent to distribute it near a school, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
If convicted, Corser faces a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison.
The Colorado Springs Police Department and the FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Peter McNeilly is responsible for the prosecution of the case.