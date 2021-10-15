Federal grand jury indictes Colorado Springs man for fentanyl-related crimes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tablets believed to be laced with fentanyl are displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration Northeast Regional Laboratory on October 8, 2019 in New York. – According to US government data, about 32,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2018. That accounts for 46 percent of all fatal overdoses. Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for a range of conditions, has been central to the American opioid crisis which began in the late 1990s. (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — A federal grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old Colorado Springs man with a charge of distributing fentanyl, which resulted in death.

Nathanial Corser was also indicted on charges of dealing fentanyl near a school, possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it near a school, possessing morphine with the intent to distribute it near a school, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted, Corser faces a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and the FBI conducted the investigation.  Assistant United States Attorney Peter McNeilly is responsible for the prosecution of the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 