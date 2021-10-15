Federal grand jury indictes Colorado Springs man for fentanyl-related crimes

Tablets believed to be laced with fentanyl are displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration Northeast Regional Laboratory on October 8, 2019 in New York. – According to US government data, about 32,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2018. That accounts for 46 percent of all fatal overdoses. Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for a range of conditions, has been central to the American opioid crisis which began in the late 1990s. (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — A federal grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old Colorado Springs man with a charge of distributing fentanyl, which resulted in death.

Nathanial Corser was also indicted on charges of dealing fentanyl near a school, possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it near a school, possessing morphine with the intent to distribute it near a school, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted, Corser faces a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and the FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Peter McNeilly is responsible for the prosecution of the case.