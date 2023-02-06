Feb. 6 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; JERRY RODRICO HOSHOUR

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; KAILAN RODRIGUEZ MARION DARLENE MIRANDA LOVE

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department;

SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’9” tall, and 199 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GARCIA is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Violent Crime – Weapon Used and Violent Crime – Cause Death/SBI.

JERRY RODRICO HOSHOUR is a White Male, 47 years old, 5’10” tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. HOSHOUR is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 2 – Cause Injury w/Deadly Weapon, Assault 3, Felony Menacing, Violation of Protection Order and Telephone Obstruction.

DARLENE MIRANDA LOVE is a White Female, 44 years old, 5’4” tall, and 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. LOVE is wanted for Robbery and Assault 3.

KAILAN RODRIGUEZ MARION is a Black Male, 23 years old, 5’11” tall, and 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MARION is wanted for Sex Assault on a Child – Position of Trust (5), Sex Assault – Pattern of Abuse (4), Enticement of Child, Internet Luring of Child, Theft, Forgery and Trespass 1 – Auto.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; KYANTE SHAIQUAN MAXWELL

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; CREE MILLER

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; DWIGHT WILLIAM MOSSER

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; GREGORY DAVID SCHAEFER

KYANTE SHAIQUAN MAXWELL is a Black Male, 28 years old, 5’9” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MAXWELL is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 3 and Theft.

CREE MILLER is a White Female, 29 years old, 5’2” tall, and 132 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MILLER is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Assault 1 – Att., Felony Menacing, Assault 3, Harassment and Possession of Controlled Substance.

DWIGHT WILLIAM MOSSER is a White Male, 53 years old, 5’10” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MOSSER is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Assault 2 – Strangulation, Felony Menacing, False Imprisonment and Harassment.

GREGORY DAVID SCHAEFER is a White Male, 37 years old, 5’10” tall, and 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SCHAEFER is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Harassment, Violation of Protection Order and Criminal Mischief.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in CASH for information provided to CRIME STOPPERS.