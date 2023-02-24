Feb. 24 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Xavier Baca, 20, is a Hispanic male, 5’09” tall, 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Baca has a warrant for Robbery. His bond amount is $10,000.

Devon Aragon, 18, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Aragon has a warrant for a Weapon Offense. His bond amount is $25,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.