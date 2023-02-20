(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; PAULDARYL WILLIAMEARL BOLDEN i

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; JERRY RODRICO HOSHOUR

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

PAULDARYL WILLIAMEARL BOLDEN is a Black Male, 26 years old, 5’7” tall, and 135 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BOLDEN is wanted for Stalking.

DELBERT JOHN FLEETWOOD is a White Male, 55 years old, 6’ tall and 210 lbs., with brown eyes. FLEETWOOD is wanted for Felony Menacing and Violation of Protection Order.

JERRY RODRICO HOSHOUR is a White Male, 47 years old, 5’10” tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. HOSHOUR is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 2 – Cause Injury w/Deadly Weapon, Assault 3, Felony Menacing, Violation of Protection Order and Telephone Obstruction.

MICHAEL LEE LOPEZ is a White Male, 38 years old, 5’9” tall, and 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LOPEZ is wanted for Felony Menacing and Violation of Protection Order.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; KYANTE SHAIQUAN MAXWELL

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; DWIGHT WILLIAM MOSSER

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; GREGORY DAVID SCHAEFER

KYANTE SHAIQUAN MAXWELL is a Black Male, 28 years old, 5’9” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MAXWELL is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 3 and Theft.

DWIGHT WILLIAM MOSSER is a White Male, 53 years old, 5’10” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MOSSER is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Assault 2 – Strangulation, Felony Menacing, False Imprisonment and Harassment.

JOEY ANTHONY MURACA is a White Male, 22 years old, 6’1” tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. MURACA is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Assault 3, Harassment (2), Protection Order Violation (2) and Child Abuse.

GREGORY DAVID SCHAEFER is a White Male, 37 years old, 5’10” tall, and 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SCHAEFER is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Harassment, Violation of Protection Order and Criminal Mischief.