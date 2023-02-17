Feb. 17 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo's Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Manuel Ledoux, 22, is a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ledoux has a no-bond warrant for Assault which includes Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon.

Alissa Ramos, 23, is a Hispanic female, 5’04” tall, 130 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. Ramos has two warrants for Failure to Comply, which include the following charges: Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance. She has a third warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Larceny. Her total bond amount is $11,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.