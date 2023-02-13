Feb. 13 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak most wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below.

Courtesy of CSPD; AMBER ROSE HANEY

Courtesy of CSPD; XAVIER MARQUEZ HARNESS

Courtesy of CSPD; ANTONIUS RASHAD LOGGINS

Courtesy of CSPD; KARLOS JAMON MCCLENTON

AMBER ROSE HANEY is a White Female, 26 years old, 5’5” tall, and 125 lbs., with red hair and green eyes. HANEY is wanted for Child Abuse – Knowing/Reckless Cause Death.

XAVIER MARQUEZ HARNESS is a Black Male, 26 years old, 5’8” tall, and 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HARNESS is wanted for Robbery – Agg., POWPO, Menacing, Felony Menacing (2), Criminal Mischief, Driving Under Restraint and Vehicular Eluding.

ANTONIUS RASHAD LOGGINS is a Black Male, 26 years old, 5’9” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LOGGINS is wanted for Obstruction (2), Tampering, Harassment, Cruelty to Animals, Burglary 1, Assault 2 (2), Theft, Criminal Mischief and Child Abuse (3).

KARLOS JAMON MCCLENTON is a Black Male, 34 years old, 5’11” tall, and 225 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MCCLENTON is wanted for Robbery (2), Felony Menacing, Assault 3 and Theft (3).

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; CREE MILLER

Courtesy of CSPD; MATTHEW RAYMOND STONE

Courtesy of CSPD; MARQUISE AVERY WILKINS

Courtesy of CSPD; DEAVONE DEANDRE SMITH

CREE MILLER is a White Female, 29 years old, 5’2” tall, and 132 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MILLER is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Assault 1 – Att., Felony Menacing, Assault 3, Harassment and Possession of Controlled Substance.

DEAVONE DEANDRE SMITH is a Black Male, 18 years old, 5’6” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SMITH is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Robbery – Agg., (3), Theft (4), Violation of Protection Order (2), Handgun Possession by Juvenile (2), Felony Menacing (2), Violent Juvenile Offender – Weapon Used (2), Violent Crime – Weapon Used (2), Disorderly Conduct, Vehicular Eluding, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving, Driving Under Restraint (3), No Registration and No Insurance.

MATTHEW RAYMOND STONE is a White Male, 36 years old, 5’8” tall, and 230 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. STONE is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, MVT, Sex Offender – Registration.

MARQUISE AVERY WILKINS is a Black Male, 30 years old, 6’ tall, and 215 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. WILKINS is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Harassment, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, please call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in CASH for information provided to CRIME STOPPERS.