(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Valdez has six warrants. One warrant is for Larceny, the other five warrants are for Failure to Appear which includes the following charges: Larceny x3, Damage Property – Criminal Mischief, Careless Driving, Traffic Offense – Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Display Proof of Insurance. His total bond amount is $18,500.

Lou Arbour-Trujillo, 34, is a Hispanic male, 5’06” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lou Arbour-Trujillo has four warrants. The first warrant is for Robbery, which includes Aggravated Robbery – Confederate Menace with Weapon, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Vehicular Eluding, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, Reckless Driving and Driving Under Restraint – Written. His second warrant is for Failure to Comply – Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and the final two warrants are for Failure to Appear which includes Driving Under the Influence – Alcohol, Violation of a Protection Order – Criminal, No Insurance – Driver, Driver’s License – Driving Without, Traffic Signal – Turning without Signaling and Reckless Driving. His total bond amount is $26,500.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to

contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo

Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.