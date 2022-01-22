Featured Fugitives in Colorado Springs: Week of Jan. 24

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

COLORADO SPRINGS — Here is this week’s featured fugitives in Colorado Springs, courtesy of Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, please call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in CASH for information provided to CRIME STOPPERS.

Callers with the following tip numbers are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 444-7866: 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402, 277-M20755

Rewards may be collected up to ninety (90) days following the date of board approval. A current list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak Region is available on the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestop.net.

KEITH DEWAYNE BURRELL is a Black Male, 35 years old, 6’1” tall, and 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BURRELL is wanted for Trespass 1, MVT – Agg. 2 and Harassment.

KHEAN OSVALDO CABALLERO is a White Male, 21 years old, 5’11” tall and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CABALLERO is wanted for Robbery/Agg. – Intent to kill/maim/wound w/Weapon, Burglary 1 – Armed w/Weapon and Felony Menacing w/Weapon.

CESAR ALONSO CARO-MONTES is a White Male, 35 years old, 5’10” tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. CARO-MONTES is wanted for Assault, Child Abuse, Harassment (2), Stalking and Theft.

KIRSTEN KAY FOX is a White Female, 20 years old, 5’5” tall, and 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. FOX is wanted for MVT – Agg. 1, Burglary 1 – Assault/Menace, Robbery, MVT – Agg. 2, Accessory to Crime, Obstruction, Reckless Endangerment and Driving Under Restraint.

SAMUAL DOMONIC JOHNSON is a Black Male, 37 years old, 5’10” tall and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. JOHNSON is wanted for Stalking, Violation of Protection Order (4), Harassment (3) and Driving Under Restraint.

TEVIN DEONTAE MORRIS is Black Male, 27 years old, 5’11” tall and 185 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MORRIS is wanted for Robbery/Agg. – Intent to kill/maim/wound with Weapon.

ERNEST JAVAR MULDROW is a Black Male, 36 years old, 6’2” tall and 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MULDROW is wanted for MVT – Agg. 1 (2), MVT – Agg. 2 (2), Felony Menacing w/Weapon, Criminal Impersonation, Reckless Driving Vehicular Eluding and Controlled Substance.

JORGE NEGRETE-VAZQUEZ is a White Male, 37 years old, 5’8” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. NEGRETE-VAZQUEZ is wanted for Stalking, Harassment and Failure to Appear.

MIGUEL ULICE SOLIS-ZUNIGA is a White Male, 28 years old, 5’6” tall and 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SOLIS-ZUNIGA is wanted for Leaving Scene of Accident Involving Death, Failing to Report Accident and Driving Under Restraint.