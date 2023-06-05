(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, June 10 the Feast of Saint Arnold will celebrate its 11th anniversary of raising money for charity with a family-friendly beer festival.

The event will be held on Saturday at the Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church on 8 Fourth Street near Lake Avenue and The Broadmoor.

At the event, there will be more than 40 beverage partners with Colorado’s best craft beers alongside distilleries, wineries, and beverage partners with non-alcoholic specialties. The event will also boast live music, food options, and activities tailored for kids.

Courtesy: Westside CARES

The event raises money for charity with most of the money going toward Westside CARES. Last year the event raised $40,000 for Westside CARES and over the last five years has raised $150,000 total.

“We are so excited for the Feast of Saint Arnold,” said Brian Bennett, Co-Chair. “St. Arnold was bishop of Metz in the 7th century and is a patron saint of beer. In his time people were sick and dying of the bubonic plague. As he ministered to them it was revealed that those who drank beer and not the contaminated water maintained their health. So he preached his message of health and salvation with the exhortation, “Don’t drink the water, drink the beer“ and they didn’t get sick. That spirit of caring for the community is at the heart of our event.”