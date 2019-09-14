FDA panel to review first peanut allergy treatment

(CNN) — New peanut allergy drug under FDA review could pave the way for a new generation of allergy therapies.

It’s called palforzia, and it works by exposing kids to pharmaceutical grade peanut protein.

According to the Washington Post, the drug could pave the way for a new generation of therapies that reduce allergies by desensitizing patients.

One problem with palforzia is its high rate of side effects.

One in ten of the people taking it during a trial had to stop because it caused abdominal pain, vomiting, or allergic reactions that required epinephrine to stop.

Also, the drug doesn’t entirely eliminate peanut allergies. Most children who saw success with the treatment were able to tolerate just two peanuts.

That’s enough though, to prevent a reaction from most accidental exposures.