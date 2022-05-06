COLORADO SPRINGS — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has limited the authorized use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to rare blood clots.

After evaluating reported cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia (TTS), the FDA has warned against the use of Johnson & Johnson for certain individuals. TTS is a syndrome of rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets that may develop following the administration of the vaccine.

Providers in Colorado have administered over 317,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since Feb. 2021.

Coloradans who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are encouraged to receive a dose of mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) two months or more after they first got vaccinated, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE). If individuals got the Johnson & Johnson for their first and second doses, CDPHE says they can receive a third dose (second booster) of mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) four months after.

CDPHE stated that vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. CDPHE added that vaccines help avoid severe illness, hospitalization, and death among those who do become infected.

There are nearly 2,000 vaccine providers across the state which include pharmacies, doctor’s offices and state-run mobile vaccine buses. COVID-19 vaccines are free and do not require identification or insurance to be administered.

Recipients are entitled to paid time off from work to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects, according to CDPHE.