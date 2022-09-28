(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is carrying out “court authorized activity” as part of an ongoing investigation in a neighborhood just south of Dublin Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard.

The FBI Denver’s Public Affairs Officer confirmed to FOX21 News that the FBI presence on Corinth Drive is part of an ongoing investigation, and that the activity in that neighborhood is court-authorized.

The FBI said no additional details are being released at this time.

