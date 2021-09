FBI Denver joins investigation into disappearance of Gabby Petito

DENVER (KDVR) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Denver is joining the investigation into the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

FBI Denver said it is working with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, the National Park Service, and other state and local law enforcement agencies across the country to search for Petito.

Petito, 22, was last known to be in the area of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in late August, according to FBI Denver. She was reported missing on Sept. 11.

Investigators said Petito was on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, visiting national parks in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.

Earlier this week, the Moab City Police Department in Utah released body camera footage following an alleged physical altercation between Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, just weeks before she disappeared.

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and several tattoos, including one on her finger and forearm that reads “let it be.”

FBI Denver joins investigation into the disappearance of Gabby Petito. Credit: FBI Denver

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips: 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). You can reach FBI Denver at 303-629-7171. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online.

“No piece of information is too small or inconsequential to help in law enforcement’s efforts to bring Ms. Petito home. Additional information about this case will be made available as appropriate.” FBI Denver shared.