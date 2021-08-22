Father to attempt record-breaking event on top of Pikes Peak in honor of son

PIKES PEAK, Colo. — The President of the Mac Parkman Foundation for Adolescent Concussive Trauma will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the highest bagpipe performance by playing for 15 minutes at the summit of Pikes Peak.

President Bruce Parkman will begin his record-breaking attempt on Sunday, August 22 at 4:30 p.m. The event was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. but was delayed due to the Pikes Peak Ascent.

The effort is in honor of Parkman’s son, Mac, who passed away last year. It is also meant to raise awareness about mental illness from contact sports as well as suicide.

“It is an honor to try and do this for Mac and to raise awareness of the risks of concussive and subconcussive trauma from contact sports and the connection of that trauma to mental illness,” Parkman said. “He always knew I liked to do nutty stuff and this is something he would expect me to do, it’s just that now, I get to do this for him and his legacy. I was always told I was full of hot air, now I have to prove it.”

