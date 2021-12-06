Father, son facing charges after bringing firearm to Fountain Middle School

FOUNTAIN, Colo.– A father is facing charges after his son brought a firearm to Fountain Middle School last Friday, Dec. 3.

School leaders and resource officers say they were alerted and found a student who had a weapon on campus.

The student has been placed into police custody, where he will be facing charges. He has since been transferred to Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.

Based on the initial investigation, there was no threat to the school nor any intent to harm.

Police learned that the student got the weapon from his own home, where his father did not have it lawfully or securely stored. The father has subsequently been also charged.

The department has not yet released the specific charges that both the father and son are facing.