COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a traffic crash between a tow truck and SUV that left a driver dead and a passenger with life-threatening injuries on July 13.

At 8:23 a.m. CSPD was called to the intersection of E. Pikes Peak Ave. and N. Parkside Dr. regarding a two-vehicle traffic crash.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a tow truck with a car on its deck had crashed into an SUV that was trying to cross E. Pikes Peak Ave. Police reports state that the tow truck struck the SUV in the driver’s side door and pushed the SUV east of the intersection before coming to a rest.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was on scene and rescued both people from the SUV. They were transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

While continuing the investigation, detectives were informed that the driver of the SUV had died of her injuries.

On Wednesday, the El Paso County Coroner identified the driver as 78-year-old Janis Siefert.

This fatal crash is the 26th fatal crash in Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time in 2021, there were 25 fatal crashes in Colorado Springs.