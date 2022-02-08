Fatal snowmobile accident in Chaffee county takes life of 68 year old

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — On Tuesday, Feb. 8, around 11:00 a.m., the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office received a distress signal from a backcountry traveler advising of a snowmobile accident and an unconscious male in the Cottonwood Pass region.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue and Chaffee EMS responded to a location near the summit of Cottonwood Pass and contacted snowmobiling parties. A male was unconscious after being pinned under his snowmobile. Although several at the time of the accident attempted CPR, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified to be Robert E. Welland, age 68, of Jefferson, Colo. He was riding his snowmobile with a group and went out of sight. When a group member went back to find him, he found that Welland’s machine was overturned and was resting on top of the victim.

The other rider had pulled the machine off of the victim, and CPR was started until EMS arrived.

The Chaffee County Coroner transported the victim to the Salida Coroner’s Office.