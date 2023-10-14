(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs on Friday, Oct. 13.

The crash happened at the intersection of Airport Road and Sand Creek Drive. CSPD says an SUV was heading north on Sand Creek Drive and was attempting to make a left turn when the motorcycle going east on Airpot Road hit the SUV.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. “Currently there is no suspected impairment and charges are pending further investigation,” said CSPD.

The 5100 block of Airport Road was closed for several hours while the crash was under investigation.