COLORADO SPRINGS — Highway 83 northbound was closed for several hours on Thursday night following a fatal crash involving a car and motorcycle.

Just before 8 p.m., officers with the Falcon and Stetson Hills Divisions of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the intersection of Hwy 83 and Powers Boulevard on a traffic crash.

According to CSPD, preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle was heading northbound on Hwy 83 while a blue SUV was southbound on Hwy 83, preparing to make a left turn onto North Powers Boulevard. The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the SUV, resulting in fatal injuries to the motorcycle driver and their passenger.

The SUV driver was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Northbound Hwy 83 was closed at New Life Drive for several hours, and southbound Hwy 83 was restricted to one lane. The investigation is ongoing, no word if speed or alcohol are being considered factors in the crash.