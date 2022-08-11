TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Teller County and speed is being considered a factor.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Teller County Road 11. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a motorcycle was travelling too fast northbound and crossed over into oncoming traffic. The motorcycle collided head-on with a southbound Honda fit.

The motorcycle rider, a 66-year-old man from Florissant, died on scene. The driver of the Honda Fit, a 37-year-old woman from Cañon City, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

CSP said speed is considered a factor, drugs and alcohol are not.