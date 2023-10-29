(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash late Saturday night on Oct. 28.

Officers arrived just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard. CSPD said an SUV and a car collided in the intersection.

One of the passengers was ejected out of the SUV and died on scene. All other passengers and drivers received only minor injuries, according to CSPD.

“Speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors currently, but the investigation is ongoing,” said CSPD.