A graphic of a road with two yellow lines and a cracked windshield blended together

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) reports a fatal crash has closed parts of Highway 50 to traffic and is advising travelers to avoid the area.

CCPD wrote at 5:12 a.m. that all westbound lanes of Hwy 50 would be closed west of Dozier Avenue due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Eastbound lanes of Hwy 50 are still open but are reduced to one lane. CCPD advises people to avoid the area.

