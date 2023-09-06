(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said roads in eastern Colorado Springs will be closed for several hours after a fatal crash in the morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 6.

CSPD reported on Wednesday around 10:42 a.m. that officers and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) were on the scene of the crash at East Platte Avenue and North Powers Boulevard.

The crash was fatal according to CSPD which said the roads would be closed for several hours.

CSPD is asking drivers to take Murray Boulevard for north-to-south traffic and Galley Road for east-to-west traffic.

