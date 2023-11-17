(FALCON, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) sent out an alert Friday evening on Nov. 17 of a significant crash at the intersection of East Woodmen and Meridian Roads.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says the crash was between a motorcycle and a vehicle. One person has died and others are being transported to the hospital.

CSP says northbound Meridian Road is closed and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information comes in.