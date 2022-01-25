Fatal crash at Marksheffel Road, Dublin Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, Jan. 24, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to a two-car traffic crash in the area of Marksheffel Road and Dublin Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles on scene with extensive damage.

The Major Crash Team began investigating and determined that a southbound vehicle on Marksheffel Road crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a northbound vehicle. Both drivers were taken to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

After arriving at the hospital one of the drivers succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased driver who was identified as Naomi Vialpando, age 40. This crash is the second fatal crash of 2022. At this time last year, the Major Crash Team had investigated two fatal traffic crashes.

This is still an active investigation, so anyone with information or who was a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.