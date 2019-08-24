Fatal car crash on I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo — A fatal car crash closed both lanes of I-25 in Pueblo Friday evening.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash confirming lane closures in both directions just before 7:30 P.M., all lanes of traffic were back open at 10:30 P.M.

I-25 NB: Crash between Exit 99B – 13th Street and Exit 100A – US 50; Pueblo Memorial Airport. Road closed due to crash northbound traffic being detoured at exit 99. Southbound is open to single lane of traffic expect extended delays https://t.co/nLO0QOv0IP — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 24, 2019

Police say speed and alcohol could be factors in the single-vehicle crash.

The driver died on scene while the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

It’s been reported that both the driver and passenger were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.