Fatal car crash on I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo — A fatal car crash closed both lanes of I-25 in Pueblo Friday evening.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash confirming lane closures in both directions just before 7:30 P.M., all lanes of traffic were back open at 10:30 P.M.

Police say speed and alcohol could be factors in the single-vehicle crash.

The driver died on scene while the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

It’s been reported that both the driver and passenger were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

