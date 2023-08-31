(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person has died after they were hit by a car in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 31, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Thursday at around 7:55 a.m. a man was driving northbound on North Academy Boulevard south of East Woodmen Road, when he turned onto York Drive and then entered the parking lot of a King Soopers, apparently hitting a man walking in the lot.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

The pedestrian died on the scene, and CSPD said the incident is under investigation.

The King Soopers’ east entrance remains closed to the public while police investigate. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (719) 444-7000.