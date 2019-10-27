Fatal auto-pedestrian crash closes Cimmarron Bridge in Colorado Springs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A person has died after being hit by a car on the Cimmarron bridge in Colorado Springs.

Police say officers arrived 6:45 p.m. they found a woman dead in the street.

Police said a woman was standing on the median when she began to cross the street in front of a red F-250 pickup going east on Cimmarron.

The driver attempted to give CPR but that person did die.

It’s unknown if speed is a factor, but police don’t believe alcohol was involved.

They anticipate it will be closed through 1 a.m.

There is no word on if charges will be filed at this time.

This is 37th traffic fatality this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories