Fatal auto-pedestrian crash closes Cimmarron Bridge in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A person has died after being hit by a car on the Cimmarron bridge in Colorado Springs.
Police say officers arrived 6:45 p.m. they found a woman dead in the street.
Police said a woman was standing on the median when she began to cross the street in front of a red F-250 pickup going east on Cimmarron.
The driver attempted to give CPR but that person did die.
It’s unknown if speed is a factor, but police don’t believe alcohol was involved.
They anticipate it will be closed through 1 a.m.
There is no word on if charges will be filed at this time.
This is 37th traffic fatality this year.