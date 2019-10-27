Fatal auto-pedestrian crash closes Cimmarron Bridge in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A person has died after being hit by a car on the Cimmarron bridge in Colorado Springs.

Police say officers arrived 6:45 p.m. they found a woman dead in the street.

Police said a woman was standing on the median when she began to cross the street in front of a red F-250 pickup going east on Cimmarron.

The driver attempted to give CPR but that person did die.

Eastbound Cimarron St closed east of I25 Sierra Madre due to a traffic accident. Please avoid the area. Exiting traffic from I25 can only head westbound. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) October 27, 2019

It’s unknown if speed is a factor, but police don’t believe alcohol was involved.

They anticipate it will be closed through 1 a.m.

There is no word on if charges will be filed at this time.

This is 37th traffic fatality this year.