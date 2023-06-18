Fantasy art expo to feature nationally recognized artists

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Enjoy the last day of the free Disney, Anime, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel Art Expo for Father’s Day, June 18.

Courtesy of FOX21 News Photojournalist, Hannah Henry

Nationally recognized artists, Christopher Clark, Dominic Glover and Nastiya G. will feature renditions of popular fantasy genres in multiple exhibits.

The event will go from noon to 6 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Event Center with free parking. Register here for free tickets.

Guests will also get the chance to receive a free print by tagging or sharing the event on social media.