COLORADO SPRINGS — For two years, one of the most popular summer festivals has been missing from downtown Colorado Springs due to the global pandemic, but this year, the festival makes its grand return with the kind of thrills and excitement fans have come to expect from this event.

Fan Fest is an annual event held in Downtown Colorado Springs to celebrate the kick off to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, and this year it returns after a two-year hiatus just in time to celebrate the 100th running of the Hill Climb.

The hub of Fan Fest is located at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street, but the action and excitement stretch for blocks in all directions. The family-friendly street fest brings race cars, drivers, action and excitement to the heart of the city for all to enjoy.

This year’s Fan Fest, presented by Toyo Tires and Michelob Ultra will take place Friday, June 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Downtown Colorado Springs, and admission is FREE!

Schedule of Events:

Be the first to grab your 100 th Running apparel and the Official 2022 Souvenir Program at the merchandise tent

Running apparel and the Official 2022 Souvenir Program at the merchandise tent Cheer for the jaw-dropping stunts performed by riders of the Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross Demo , courtesy of Sam & Kathy Guadagnoli

, courtesy of Sam & Kathy Guadagnoli Meet the OPTIMA Batteries Fast 15 qualifiers for the 100 th Running in the OPTIMA Batteries Fast 15 Alley with a fan autograph session from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Running in the with a fan autograph session from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Join your friends in the Michelob Ultra Beer Garden

Watch Cub Scouts compete in the Council Pinewood Derby !

! Look for photo opportunities and giveaways!

First staged in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second oldest race in America. The invitation-only event, often referred to as The Race to the Clouds, is held annually on the last Sunday of June on Pikes Peak. The famous 12.42-mile course consists of 156 turns, boasts an elevation gain of 4,725 feet, and reaches a finish line at 14,115 feet above sea level.

This year, 82-year-old Ralph Murdock will Race to the Clouds as the oldest competitor this year, and possibly the oldest in the history of the race. Fans can meet Murdock and see his 1991 Chevrolet IROC Camaro at Fan Fest this year.

Practice days for the PPIHC are Tuesday, June 21 – Friday, June 24, and tickets can be purchased here. Race Day is Sunday, June 26. Click here for parking information, viewing areas, Spectator Guide, and to purchase tickets.